Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] took an downward turn with a change of -0.92%, trading at the price of $10.76 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.2 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Maxar Technologies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.76M shares for that time period. MAXR monthly volatility recorded 8.69%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.10%. PS value for MAXR stocks is 0.43 with PB recorded at 0.84.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 6/29/2018. On average, stock market experts give MAXR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.76, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] sitting at 16.40% and its Gross Margin at 41.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.19. Its Return on Equity is 15.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MAXR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 423.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 412.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.78. Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.91 and P/E Ratio of 5.96. These metrics all suggest that Maxar Technologies Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has 66.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 716.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.73 to 21.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 87.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 8.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.