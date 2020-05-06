MGM Resorts International [MGM] saw a change by -0.49% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $14.20. The company is holding 552.43M shares with keeping 488.91M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 140.67% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -59.00% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -57.33%, trading +144.32% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 552.43M shares valued at 5.81 million were bought and sold.

MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding MGM Resorts International [MGM], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MGM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.16, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MGM Resorts International [MGM] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MGM Resorts International [MGM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGM Resorts International [MGM] sitting at 10.20% and its Gross Margin at 41.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.13. Its Return on Equity is 0.00%, and its Return on Assets is 0.00%. These metrics suggest that this MGM Resorts International does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 202.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 200.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.19 and P/E Ratio of 2.55. These metrics all suggest that MGM Resorts International is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] has 552.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.90 to 34.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 140.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.23, which indicates that it is 7.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGM Resorts International [MGM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MGM Resorts International [MGM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.