Mohawk Industries Inc. [NYSE: MHK] stock went down by -3.01% or -2.56 points down from its previous closing price of 84.99. The stock reached $82.43 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MHK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.81% in the period of the last 7 days.

MHK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $86.285, at one point touching $79.05. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -47.36%. The 52-week high currently stands at 156.60 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -40.17% after the recent low of 56.62.

Mohawk Industries Inc. [NYSE:MHK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MHK an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $84.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.77.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK] sitting at 7.70% and its Gross Margin at 27.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.91. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that Mohawk Industries Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.95 and P/E Ratio of 8.12. These metrics all suggest that Mohawk Industries Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK] has 74.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.62 to 156.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 5.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.