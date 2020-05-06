Montage Resources Corporation[MR] stock saw a move by -2.45% on Tuesday, touching 1.02 million. Based on the recent volume, Montage Resources Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MR shares recorded 36.73M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Montage Resources Corporation [MR] stock could reach median target price of $6.50.

Montage Resources Corporation [MR] stock additionally went up by 6.88% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 116.67% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MR stock is set at -36.55% by far, with shares price recording returns by 90.15% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MR shares showcased 38.48% increase. MR saw 10.78 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.99 compared to high within the same period of time.

Montage Resources Corporation [NYSE:MR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Montage Resources Corporation [MR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.37, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $2.40 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Montage Resources Corporation [MR] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Montage Resources Corporation [MR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Montage Resources Corporation [MR] sitting at 6.40% and its Gross Margin at 84.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.12. Its Return on Equity is 3.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.70%. These metrics suggest that this Montage Resources Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Montage Resources Corporation [MR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Montage Resources Corporation [MR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.04 and P/E Ratio of 8.74. These metrics all suggest that Montage Resources Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Montage Resources Corporation [MR] has 36.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 233.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.99 to 10.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 220.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.00, which indicates that it is 10.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.84. This RSI suggests that Montage Resources Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Montage Resources Corporation [MR] a Reliable Buy?

Montage Resources Corporation [MR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.