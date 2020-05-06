Nautilus Inc. [NYSE: NLS] dipped by -21.39% on the last trading session, reaching $5.22 price per share at the time. Nautilus Inc. represents 32.99M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 219.05M with the latest information.

The Nautilus Inc. traded at the price of $5.22 with 2.11 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NLS shares recorded 1.38M.

Nautilus Inc. [NYSE:NLS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Nautilus Inc. [NLS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NLS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.25, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nautilus Inc. [NLS] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 08/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nautilus Inc. [NLS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nautilus Inc. [NLS] sitting at -32.50% and its Gross Margin at 35.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.28. Its Return on Equity is -83.70%, and its Return on Assets is -41.80%. These metrics suggest that this Nautilus Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nautilus Inc. [NLS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Nautilus Inc. [NLS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.58.

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] has 32.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 219.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.20 to 6.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 335.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.42, which indicates that it is 10.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nautilus Inc. [NLS] a Reliable Buy?

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.