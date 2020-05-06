The share price of Navient Corporation [NASDAQ: NAVI] inclined by $7.22, presently trading at $7.19. The company’s shares saw 76.66% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.07 recorded on 05/05/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NAVI fall by -3.88% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 8.44 compared to -0.29 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 19.04%, while additionally dropping -48.38% during the last 12 months. Navient Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $12.78. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.59% increase from the current trading price.

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Navient Corporation [NAVI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NAVI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.19, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $11.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Navient Corporation [NAVI] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Navient Corporation [NAVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Navient Corporation [NAVI] sitting at 39.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.10. These measurements indicate that Navient Corporation [NAVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.72. Its Return on Equity is 15.00%, and its Return on Assets is 0.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NAVI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Navient Corporation [NAVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,703.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,246.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 116.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 20.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.01. Navient Corporation [NAVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.13 and P/E Ratio of 4.72. These metrics all suggest that Navient Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Navient Corporation [NAVI] has 210.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.07 to 15.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 7.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Navient Corporation [NAVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Navient Corporation [NAVI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.