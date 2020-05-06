NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] gained by 1.35% on the last trading session, reaching $41.20 price per share at the time. NetApp Inc. represents 233.39M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 9.62B with the latest information.

The NetApp Inc. traded at the price of $41.20 with 2.12 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NTAP shares recorded 2.82M.

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ:NTAP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For NetApp Inc. [NTAP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NTAP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.20, with the high estimate being $74.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NetApp Inc. [NTAP] is sitting at 3.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.19.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NetApp Inc. [NTAP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NetApp Inc. [NTAP] sitting at 18.50% and its Gross Margin at 66.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.20. These measurements indicate that NetApp Inc. [NTAP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 40.02. Its Return on Equity is 147.10%, and its Return on Assets is 12.90%. These metrics all suggest that NetApp Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 164.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 104.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. NetApp Inc. [NTAP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.89 and P/E Ratio of 9.69. These metrics all suggest that NetApp Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] has 233.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.66 to 71.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 3.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NetApp Inc. [NTAP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NetApp Inc. [NTAP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.