Netflix Inc. [NFLX] saw a change by 2.38% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $434.78. The company is holding 444.65M shares with keeping 432.66M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 72.34% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -3.28% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -3.08%, trading +50.10% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 444.65M shares valued at 2.35 million were bought and sold.

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Netflix Inc. [NFLX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $424.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] is sitting at 3.97. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.04.

Fundamental Analysis of Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] sitting at 14.50% and its Gross Margin at 39.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.48. Its Return on Equity is 30.80%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that Netflix Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 215.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 213.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has 444.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 188.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 252.28 to 449.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 3.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Netflix Inc. [NFLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Netflix Inc. [NFLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.