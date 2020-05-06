New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] saw a change by 0.28% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $7.26. The company is holding 96.83M shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 57.14% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -49.76% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -49.76%, trading +57.14% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 96.83M shares valued at 1.04 million were bought and sold.

New Mountain Finance Corporation [NYSE:NMFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NMFC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.26, with the high estimate being $14.75, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.12.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 151.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 151.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.21.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.74 and P/E Ratio of 5.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] has 96.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 702.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.62 to 14.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.