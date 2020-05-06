Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Energy sector company has a current value of $14.75 after OXY shares went down by -3.71% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Energy stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OXY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.78, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] is sitting at 2.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.42.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] sitting at 0.10% and its Gross Margin at 61.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.24. Its Return on Equity is -4.20%, and its Return on Assets is -1.20%. These metrics suggest that this Occidental Petroleum Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 116.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 160.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.52.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has 980.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.00 to 60.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 9.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.