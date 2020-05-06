Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] shares went lower by -2.90% from its previous closing of 5.51, now trading at the price of $5.35, also subtracting -0.16 points. Is OVV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.75 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of OVV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 257.68M float and a 16.74% run over in the last seven days. OVV share price has been hovering between 34.75 and 2.10 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OVV an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.35, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.05.

Fundamental Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 71.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has 294.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.10 to 34.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 154.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.96, which indicates that it is 15.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] a Reliable Buy?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.