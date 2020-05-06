The share price of Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE: OMI] inclined by $7.47, presently trading at $7.07. The company’s shares saw 191.15% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.43 recorded on 05/05/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as OMI fall by -4.84% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 8.08 compared to -0.46 of all time high it touched on 05/05/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 10.18%, while additionally gaining 98.67% during the last 12 months. Owens & Minor Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.88. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -1.19% decrease from the current trading price.

Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE:OMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OMI an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.00, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $3.25 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] is sitting at 2.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] sitting at 0.80% and its Gross Margin at 12.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.06. Its Return on Equity is -12.80%, and its Return on Assets is -1.70%. These metrics suggest that this Owens & Minor Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 358.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 351.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87. Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.94.

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has 60.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 453.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.43 to 9.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 191.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.10, which indicates that it is 8.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.