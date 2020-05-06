Owl Rock Capital Corporation[ORCC] stock saw a move by 0.74% on Tuesday, touching 1.26 million. Based on the recent volume, Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ORCC shares recorded 399.59M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] stock could reach median target price of $13.50.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] stock additionally went down by -2.45% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 21.50% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, ORCC shares showcased -27.63% decrease. ORCC saw 19.06 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 8.03 compared to high within the same period of time.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE:ORCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ORCC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.32, with the high estimate being $17.50, the low estimate being $11.25 and the median estimate amounting to $13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] is sitting at 3.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] sitting at 69.50% and its Gross Margin at 62.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 69.40. These measurements indicate that Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.13. Its Return on Equity is 9.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.20%. These metrics all suggest that Owl Rock Capital Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.25 and P/E Ratio of 9.54. These metrics all suggest that Owl Rock Capital Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] has 399.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.03 to 19.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.