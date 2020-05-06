PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] opened at $68.54 and closed at $68.37 a share within trading session on 05/05/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.45% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $68.06.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] had 1.56 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.49M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.09%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.02%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 49.11 during that period and PCAR managed to take a rebound to 81.09 in the last 52 weeks.

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to PACCAR Inc [PCAR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PCAR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $68.06, with the high estimate being $85.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $74.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PACCAR Inc [PCAR] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.59.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PACCAR Inc [PCAR] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 19.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.59. Its Return on Equity is 25.40%, and its Return on Assets is 8.90%. These metrics all suggest that PACCAR Inc is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 116.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.61 and P/E Ratio of 11.16. These metrics all suggest that PACCAR Inc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has 351.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.11 to 81.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 2.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PACCAR Inc [PCAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PACCAR Inc [PCAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.