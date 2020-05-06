Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] dipped by -0.85% on the last trading session, reaching $8.20 price per share at the time. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. represents 264.14M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.18B with the latest information.

The Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. traded at the price of $8.20 with 2.44 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PK shares recorded 7.29M.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] is sitting at 2.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Fundamental Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] sitting at 15.00% and its Gross Margin at 65.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.18. Its Return on Equity is 5.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.04 and P/E Ratio of 5.80. These metrics all suggest that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has 264.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.99 to 32.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 10.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.