The share price of PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] inclined by $125.43, presently trading at $127.95. The company’s shares saw 55.90% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 82.07 recorded on 05/05/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PYPL jumped by 8.00% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 128.33 compared to +4.73 of all time high it touched on 05/06/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 35.76%, while additionally gaining 13.15% during the last 12 months. PayPal Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $125.65. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -2.3% decrease from the current trading price.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $127.98, with the high estimate being $152.00, the low estimate being $110.00 and the median estimate amounting to $125.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $125.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] is sitting at 4.85. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] sitting at 15.30% and its Gross Margin at 44.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80. These measurements indicate that PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.21. Its Return on Equity is 15.20%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that PayPal Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 39.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.18 and P/E Ratio of 61.79. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has 1.20B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 150.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.07 to 127.94. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 3.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.