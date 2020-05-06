Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] shares went lower by -13.36% from its previous closing of 20.81, now trading at the price of $18.03, also subtracting -2.78 points. Is PINS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 19.63 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PINS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 372.54M float and a 4.63% run over in the last seven days. PINS share price has been hovering between 36.83 and 10.10 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Pinterest Inc. [PINS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PINS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.03, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pinterest Inc. [PINS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 68.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -85.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -84.57. Its Return on Equity is -100.50%, and its Return on Assets is -66.40%. These metrics suggest that this Pinterest Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 269.78.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has 608.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.10 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pinterest Inc. [PINS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pinterest Inc. [PINS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.