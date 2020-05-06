Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] stock went up by 1.68% or 0.07 points up from its previous closing price of 4.17. The stock reached $4.24 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PLUG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -6.08% in the period of the last 7 days.

PLUG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.35, at one point touching $4.11. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -29.92%. The 52-week high currently stands at 6.05 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 66.14% after the recent low of 1.86.

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Plug Power Inc. [PLUG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PLUG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.24, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $5.75 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] sitting at -21.70% and its Gross Margin at 12.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -37.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -10.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.03. Its Return on Equity is -315.50%, and its Return on Assets is -15.70%. These metrics suggest that this Plug Power Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 395.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 342.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.12.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has 345.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.86 to 6.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 127.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 5.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] a Reliable Buy?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.