Popular Inc. [BPOP] saw a change by -3.95% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $36.27. The company is holding 92.15M shares with keeping 88.05M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 53.10% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -40.98% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -37.79%, trading +53.10% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 92.15M shares valued at 1.13 million were bought and sold.

Popular Inc. [NASDAQ:BPOP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Popular Inc. [BPOP] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Popular Inc. [BPOP] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Popular Inc. [BPOP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Popular Inc. [BPOP] sitting at 77.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.90. These measurements indicate that Popular Inc. [BPOP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.86. Its Return on Equity is 10.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BPOP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Popular Inc. [BPOP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Popular Inc. [BPOP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.31 and P/E Ratio of 6.52. These metrics all suggest that Popular Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Popular Inc. [BPOP] has 92.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.69 to 61.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 6.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Popular Inc. [BPOP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Popular Inc. [BPOP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.