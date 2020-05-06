Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] shares went higher by 3.08% from its previous closing of 1.46, now trading at the price of $1.50, also adding 0.04 points. Is POAI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 8.27 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of POAI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 4.17M float and a 4.29% run over in the last seven days. POAI share price has been hovering between 8.50 and 1.25 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give POAI an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.46.

Fundamental Analysis of Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 62.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -149.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -335.62. Its Return on Equity is -145.20%, and its Return on Assets is -85.90%. These metrics suggest that this Predictive Oncology Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has 6.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.25 to 8.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 11.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] a Reliable Buy?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.