PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] shares went lower by -0.36% from its previous closing of 44.43, now trading at the price of $44.27, also subtracting -0.16 points. Is PVH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.55 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PVH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 70.10M float and a -12.54% run over in the last seven days. PVH share price has been hovering between 124.99 and 28.40 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to PVH Corp. [PVH], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PVH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.27, with the high estimate being $107.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $47.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PVH Corp. [PVH] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.87.

Fundamental Analysis of PVH Corp. [PVH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PVH Corp. [PVH] sitting at 5.60% and its Gross Margin at 54.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.47. Its Return on Equity is 7.10%, and its Return on Assets is 3.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PVH financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PVH Corp. [PVH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 72.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. PVH Corp. [PVH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.37 and P/E Ratio of 7.98. These metrics all suggest that PVH Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PVH Corp. [PVH] has 78.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.40 to 124.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.07, which indicates that it is 8.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PVH Corp. [PVH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PVH Corp. [PVH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.