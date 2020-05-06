QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE: QEP] shares went lower by -8.67% from its previous closing of 0.86, now trading at the price of $0.78, also subtracting -0.08 points. Is QEP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.81 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of QEP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 237.03M float and a 55.58% run over in the last seven days. QEP share price has been hovering between 8.17 and 0.26 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] is sitting at 2.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] sitting at 15.80% and its Gross Margin at 79.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.60. These measurements indicate that QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.95. Its Return on Equity is 13.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that QEP Resources Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.89 and P/E Ratio of 0.48. These metrics all suggest that QEP Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has 259.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 222.11M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 8.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 197.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.89, which indicates that it is 24.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of QEP Resources Inc. [QEP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.