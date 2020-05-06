Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $72.32 after RL shares went up by 0.63% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE:RL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $72.32, with the high estimate being $180.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $80.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.94.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] sitting at 9.80% and its Gross Margin at 62.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.55. Its Return on Equity is 21.60%, and its Return on Assets is 9.50%. These metrics all suggest that Ralph Lauren Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 28.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 27.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.52 and P/E Ratio of 8.40. These metrics all suggest that Ralph Lauren Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] has 74.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.82 to 129.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 5.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.