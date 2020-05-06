Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrials sector company has a current value of $44.36 after RHI shares went up by 0.34% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Robert Half International Inc. [NYSE:RHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Robert Half International Inc. [RHI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give RHI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.36, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] is sitting at 3.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] sitting at 10.20% and its Gross Margin at 41.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 50.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 37.72. Its Return on Equity is 41.00%, and its Return on Assets is 20.10%. These metrics all suggest that Robert Half International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.15 and P/E Ratio of 11.79. These metrics all suggest that Robert Half International Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] has 122.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.38 to 63.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 3.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. [RHI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.