Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SC] shares went higher by 0.07% from its previous closing of 15.08, now trading at the price of $15.09, also adding 0.01 points. Is SC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.24 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 75.24M float and a 2.79% run over in the last seven days. SC share price has been hovering between 27.75 and 9.74 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] is sitting at 3.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.15.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] sitting at 15.90% and its Gross Margin at 58.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90. These measurements indicate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.38. Its Return on Equity is 13.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 536.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 495.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.47 and P/E Ratio of 7.06. These metrics all suggest that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] has 335.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.74 to 27.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 8.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.