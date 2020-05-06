SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] opened at $8.21 and closed at $8.09 a share within trading session on 05/05/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.37% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $8.06.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] had 2.54 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.97M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.06%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.04%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 5.60 during that period and SLM managed to take a rebound to 12.32 in the last 52 weeks.

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding SLM Corporation [SLM] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SLM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.06, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SLM Corporation [SLM] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SLM Corporation [SLM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SLM Corporation [SLM] sitting at 36.00% and its Gross Margin at 70.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.70. These measurements indicate that SLM Corporation [SLM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.75. Its Return on Equity is 30.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SLM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SLM Corporation [SLM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 140.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 149.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.49. SLM Corporation [SLM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 187.50 and P/E Ratio of 4.43. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

SLM Corporation [SLM] has 386.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.60 to 12.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 5.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SLM Corporation [SLM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SLM Corporation [SLM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.