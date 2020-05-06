Southwestern Energy Company[SWN] stock saw a move by -3.01% on Tuesday, touching 4.22 million. Based on the recent volume, Southwestern Energy Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SWN shares recorded 638.54M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock additionally went up by 1.01% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 58.20% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SWN stock is set at -24.30% by far, with shares price recording returns by 86.87% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SWN shares showcased 41.71% increase. SWN saw 4.24 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.06 compared to high within the same period of time.

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is sitting at 2.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.58.

Fundamental Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] sitting at -46.00% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -41.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.32. Its Return on Equity is -44.80%, and its Return on Assets is -19.90%. These metrics suggest that this Southwestern Energy Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 72.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.65. Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.36.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has 638.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 4.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 173.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 9.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] a Reliable Buy?

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.