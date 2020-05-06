Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] took an upward turn with a change of 7.01%, trading at the price of $23.82 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.45 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.69M shares for that time period. SFM monthly volatility recorded 4.05%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.02%. PS value for SFM stocks is 0.47 with PB recorded at 4.52.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] is sitting at 3.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Fundamental Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] sitting at 3.90% and its Gross Margin at 33.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.87. Its Return on Equity is 26.80%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 298.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 279.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.27 and P/E Ratio of 15.18. These metrics all suggest that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has 117.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.00 to 22.67. At its current price, it has moved up by 5.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.17, which indicates that it is 4.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.29. This RSI suggests that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.