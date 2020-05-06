Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] stock went up by 2.28% or 1.66 points up from its previous closing price of 72.90. The stock reached $74.56 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SBUX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -7.36% in the period of the last 7 days.

SBUX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $75.08, at one point touching $72.89. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -25.23%. The 52-week high currently stands at 99.72 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -6.61% after the recent low of 50.02.

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Starbucks Corporation [SBUX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is sitting at 3.77. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Fundamental Analysis of Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] sitting at 16.90% and its Gross Margin at 26.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.70. These measurements indicate that Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] has 1.21B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 88.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.02 to 99.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 2.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Starbucks Corporation [SBUX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.