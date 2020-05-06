The share price of Steelcase Inc. [NYSE: SCS] inclined by $10.61, presently trading at $10.95. The company’s shares saw 55.98% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.02 recorded on 05/05/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SCS jumped by 4.29% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 11.30 compared to +0.45 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 33.21%, while additionally dropping -37.75% during the last 12 months. Steelcase Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.95% decrease from the current trading price.

Steelcase Inc. [NYSE:SCS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Steelcase Inc. [SCS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give SCS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.95, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Steelcase Inc. [SCS] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Steelcase Inc. [SCS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Steelcase Inc. [SCS] sitting at 6.90% and its Gross Margin at 32.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.06. Its Return on Equity is 21.50%, and its Return on Assets is 8.00%. These metrics all suggest that Steelcase Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Steelcase Inc. [SCS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 71.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Steelcase Inc. [SCS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.30 and P/E Ratio of 6.64. These metrics all suggest that Steelcase Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Steelcase Inc. [SCS] has 119.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.02 to 23.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 4.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Steelcase Inc. [SCS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Steelcase Inc. [SCS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.