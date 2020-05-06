Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $12.10 after STML shares went up by 0.12% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:STML]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give STML an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.11, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 88.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -76.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -74.56. Its Return on Equity is -56.00%, and its Return on Assets is -47.30%. These metrics suggest that this Stemline Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.27.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] has 57.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 698.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.21 to 18.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 277.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 5.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.84. This RSI suggests that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.