The share price of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [NYSE: TMHC] inclined by $13.92, presently trading at $14.37. The company’s shares saw 124.88% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.39 recorded on 05/05/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TMHC jumped by 4.13% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 15.64 compared to +0.57 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 75.03%, while additionally dropping -30.58% during the last 12 months. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $18.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.3% increase from the current trading price.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [NYSE:TMHC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TMHC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.37, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] sitting at 6.80% and its Gross Margin at 17.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.57. Its Return on Equity is 10.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TMHC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.68 and P/E Ratio of 6.10. These metrics all suggest that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] has 137.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.39 to 28.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 124.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 7.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.