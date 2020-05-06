TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $36.06 after AMTD shares went down by -3.19% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:AMTD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AMTD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.06, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.45.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] sitting at 52.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.10. These measurements indicate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.90. Its Return on Equity is 25.80%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.25 and P/E Ratio of 10.23. These metrics all suggest that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has 558.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.70 to 53.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 2.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.