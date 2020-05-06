The share price of The Chemours Company [NYSE: CC] inclined by $12.18, presently trading at $12.99. The company’s shares saw 85.04% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.02 recorded on 05/05/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CC jumped by 7.69% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 13.85 compared to +0.50 of all time high it touched on 05/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 67.77%, while additionally dropping -61.47% during the last 12 months. The Chemours Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $12.73. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.26% decrease from the current trading price.

The Chemours Company [NYSE:CC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For The Chemours Company [CC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.99, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Chemours Company [CC] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Chemours Company [CC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Chemours Company [CC] sitting at 6.30% and its Gross Margin at 19.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.05. Its Return on Equity is -6.50%, and its Return on Assets is -0.70%. These metrics suggest that this The Chemours Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Chemours Company [CC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 648.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 619.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 82.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.69. The Chemours Company [CC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.59.

The Chemours Company [CC] has 176.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.02 to 33.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 85.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.38, which indicates that it is 7.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Chemours Company [CC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Chemours Company [CC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.