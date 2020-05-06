The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] stock went down by -1.81% or -1.84 points down from its previous closing price of 101.61. The stock reached $99.77 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PNC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.87% in the period of the last 7 days.

PNC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $104.17, at one point touching $99.59. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -38.33%. The 52-week high currently stands at 161.79 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -26.79% after the recent low of 79.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PNC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $99.77, with the high estimate being $140.00, the low estimate being $88.00 and the median estimate amounting to $108.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $101.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] is sitting at 3.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] sitting at 69.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.50. These measurements indicate that The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.69. Its Return on Equity is 10.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PNC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 126.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.51 and P/E Ratio of 9.29. These metrics all suggest that The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has 444.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 44.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.41 to 161.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 3.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.