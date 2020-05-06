The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] stock went up by 2.89% or 2.19 points up from its previous closing price of 75.85. The stock reached $78.04 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PGR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -3.82% in the period of the last 7 days.

PGR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $78.59, at one point touching $76.03. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -7.32%. The 52-week high currently stands at 84.20 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 8.34% after the recent low of 62.18.

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to The Progressive Corporation [PGR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PGR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $78.04, with the high estimate being $97.00, the low estimate being $75.00 and the median estimate amounting to $88.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Progressive Corporation [PGR] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Progressive Corporation [PGR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Progressive Corporation [PGR] sitting at 13.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.75. Its Return on Equity is 30.80%, and its Return on Assets is 7.50%. These metrics all suggest that The Progressive Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 34.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.79 and P/E Ratio of 12.87. These metrics all suggest that The Progressive Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has 593.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 46.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.18 to 84.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 2.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Progressive Corporation [PGR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Progressive Corporation [PGR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.