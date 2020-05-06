United States Steel Corporation[X] stock saw a move by 0.12% on Tuesday, touching 3.11 million. Based on the recent volume, United States Steel Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of X shares recorded 174.10M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

United States Steel Corporation [X] stock additionally went up by 6.90% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 35.23% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of X stock is set at -51.53% by far, with shares price recording returns by -11.62% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, X shares showcased -38.99% decrease. X saw 16.93 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.54 compared to high within the same period of time.

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For United States Steel Corporation [X], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give X an Underweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United States Steel Corporation [X] is sitting at 2.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.22.

Fundamental Analysis of United States Steel Corporation [X]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United States Steel Corporation [X] sitting at 3.40% and its Gross Margin at 7.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.74. Its Return on Equity is 15.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.60%. These metrics all suggest that United States Steel Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United States Steel Corporation [X] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76. United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.87.

United States Steel Corporation [X] has 174.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.54 to 16.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.62, which indicates that it is 11.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United States Steel Corporation [X] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United States Steel Corporation [X], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.