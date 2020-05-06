Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] opened at $17.20 and closed at $16.85 a share within trading session on 05/05/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.55% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $15.92.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] had 2.0 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.39M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.92%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.32%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 12.28 during that period and URBN managed to take a rebound to 31.41 in the last 52 weeks.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ:URBN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give URBN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.92, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] is sitting at 3.52. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.52.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] sitting at 5.80% and its Gross Margin at 31.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.24. Its Return on Equity is 11.80%, and its Return on Assets is 5.20%. These metrics all suggest that Urban Outfitters Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 78.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.33 and P/E Ratio of 9.49. These metrics all suggest that Urban Outfitters Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] has 101.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.28 to 31.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 6.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.