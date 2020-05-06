The share price of Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] inclined by $7.81, presently trading at $7.64. The company’s shares saw 27.25% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.00 recorded on 05/05/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as VLY fall by -3.11% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 8.70 compared to -0.24 of all time high it touched on 04/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 21.38%, while additionally dropping -28.38% during the last 12 months. Valley National Bancorp is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.03% increase from the current trading price.

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Valley National Bancorp [VLY], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give VLY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.64, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] sitting at 64.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.40. These measurements indicate that Valley National Bancorp [VLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.21. Its Return on Equity is 9.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VLY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 81.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 58.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.07 and P/E Ratio of 10.03. These metrics all suggest that Valley National Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has 426.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.00 to 12.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 6.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valley National Bancorp [VLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valley National Bancorp [VLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.