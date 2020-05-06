VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] took an upward turn with a change of 0.19%, trading at the price of $1.24 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.15 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while VBI Vaccines Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.60M shares for that time period. VBIV monthly volatility recorded 13.88%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.64%. PS value for VBIV stocks is 128.77 with PB recorded at 2.51.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 6/29/2018. On average, stock market experts give VBIV an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.26, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -42.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -54.78.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 86.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.79.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has 230.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 286.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 166.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.