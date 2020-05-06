Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] opened at $40.55 and closed at $39.92 a share within trading session on 05/05/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.68% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $38.85.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] had 3.51 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.48M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.08%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.56%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 27.64 during that period and VNO managed to take a rebound to 68.68 in the last 52 weeks.

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Vornado Realty Trust [VNO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VNO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.85, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.17.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 52.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.49. Its Return on Equity is 57.50%, and its Return on Assets is 17.20%. These metrics all suggest that Vornado Realty Trust is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 111.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.22 and P/E Ratio of 2.54. These metrics all suggest that Vornado Realty Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has 199.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.64 to 68.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 5.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust [VNO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.