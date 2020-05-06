Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] saw a change by -3.05% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $13.67. The company is holding 69.34M shares with keeping 65.18M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 38.50% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -27.75% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -21.44%, trading +38.50% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 69.34M shares valued at 1.06 million were bought and sold.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [NYSE:WDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WDR an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.67, with the high estimate being $14.50, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] is sitting at 1.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] sitting at 15.00% and its Gross Margin at 54.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.50. These measurements indicate that Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.12. Its Return on Equity is 17.30%, and its Return on Assets is 11.60%. These metrics all suggest that Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.08 and P/E Ratio of 9.34. These metrics all suggest that Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] has 69.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 947.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.87 to 18.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 4.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.