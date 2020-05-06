Warrior Met Coal Inc.[HCC] stock saw a move by -8.33% on Tuesday, touching 1.1 million. Based on the recent volume, Warrior Met Coal Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HCC shares recorded 56.38M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] stock could reach median target price of $21.00.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] stock additionally went up by 5.75% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 16.76% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HCC stock is set at -56.55% by far, with shares price recording returns by -40.83% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HCC shares showcased -39.35% decrease. HCC saw 29.15 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.46 compared to high within the same period of time.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [NYSE:HCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HCC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.33, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] sitting at 25.20% and its Gross Margin at 35.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.10. These measurements indicate that Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.11. Its Return on Equity is 28.30%, and its Return on Assets is 15.70%. These metrics all suggest that Warrior Met Coal Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 47.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.04 and P/E Ratio of 2.99. These metrics all suggest that Warrior Met Coal Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] has 56.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 695.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.46 to 29.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.