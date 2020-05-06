The share price of Waste Management Inc. [NYSE: WM] inclined by $99.02, presently trading at $96.58. The company’s shares saw 13.17% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 85.34 recorded on 05/05/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as WM fall by -2.60% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 100.61 compared to -4.00 of all time high it touched on 05/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 11.23%, while additionally dropping -6.49% during the last 12 months. Waste Management Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $113.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 16.42% increase from the current trading price.

Waste Management Inc. [NYSE:WM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Waste Management Inc. [WM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $96.58, with the high estimate being $125.00, the low estimate being $88.00 and the median estimate amounting to $110.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $99.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Waste Management Inc. [WM] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Waste Management Inc. [WM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Waste Management Inc. [WM] sitting at 16.60% and its Gross Margin at 47.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.13. Its Return on Equity is 25.00%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics all suggest that Waste Management Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waste Management Inc. [WM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 197.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 193.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Waste Management Inc. [WM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.58 and P/E Ratio of 24.75. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Waste Management Inc. [WM] has 431.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 42.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 85.34 to 126.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 2.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waste Management Inc. [WM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waste Management Inc. [WM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.