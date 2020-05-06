Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE: WRI] opened at $17.40 and closed at $16.98 a share within trading session on 05/05/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.71% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $16.86.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE: WRI] had 1.05 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.49M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.77%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.36%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 12.21 during that period and WRI managed to take a rebound to 32.17 in the last 52 weeks.

Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE:WRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WRI an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] sitting at 32.80% and its Gross Margin at 68.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 64.80. These measurements indicate that Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.36. Its Return on Equity is 19.20%, and its Return on Assets is 8.10%. These metrics all suggest that Weingarten Realty Investors is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 102.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.10 and P/E Ratio of 6.93. These metrics all suggest that Weingarten Realty Investors is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] has 134.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.21 to 32.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 5.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.