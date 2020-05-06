General Dynamics Corporation [NYSE: GD] opened at $126.00 and closed at $124.78 a share within trading session on 05/05/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.27% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $126.36.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, General Dynamics Corporation [NYSE: GD] had 1.99 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.32M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.27%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.09%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 100.55 during that period and GD managed to take a rebound to 193.76 in the last 52 weeks.

General Dynamics Corporation [NYSE:GD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to General Dynamics Corporation [GD], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $126.36, with the high estimate being $195.00, the low estimate being $140.00 and the median estimate amounting to $170.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $124.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for General Dynamics Corporation [GD] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of General Dynamics Corporation [GD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Dynamics Corporation [GD] sitting at 11.80% and its Gross Margin at 17.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.82. Its Return on Equity is 25.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that General Dynamics Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, General Dynamics Corporation [GD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 98.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. General Dynamics Corporation [GD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.20 and P/E Ratio of 10.66. These metrics all suggest that General Dynamics Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

General Dynamics Corporation [GD] has 293.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 100.55 to 193.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 3.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Dynamics Corporation [GD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation [GD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.