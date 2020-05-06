Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: OCSL] stock went up by 1.23% or 0.05 points up from its previous closing price of 4.07. The stock reached $4.12 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, OCSL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 4.30% in the period of the last 7 days.

OCSL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.26, at one point touching $4.04. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -28.35%. The 52-week high currently stands at 5.75 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -21.52% after the recent low of 2.33.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:OCSL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OCSL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.12, with the high estimate being $6.25, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.54.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.78, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.34 and P/E Ratio of 5.17. These metrics all suggest that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has 140.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 580.76M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.33 to 5.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.