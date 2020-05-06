Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Energy sector company has a current value of $0.34 after ROYT shares went up by 1.55% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Energy stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust [NYSE:ROYT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give ROYT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.34, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT] sitting at 83.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 83.50. These measurements indicate that Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.98. Its Return on Equity is 6.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.20%. These metrics all suggest that Pacific Coast Oil Trust is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.56.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT] has 45.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 2.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 123.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.55, which indicates that it is 22.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.