The share price of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RTTR] inclined by $0.64, presently trading at $0.49. The company’s shares saw 223.34% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.15 recorded on 05/05/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as RTTR jumped by 100.00% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.7389 compared to +0.1500 of all time high it touched on 05/05/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 144.27%, while additionally dropping -26.44% during the last 12 months.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RTTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -204.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -193.26. Its Return on Assets is -383.30%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.48. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR] has 39.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 1.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 223.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.43, which indicates that it is 36.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.