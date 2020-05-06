Wyndham Destinations Inc.[WYND] stock saw a move by -3.88% on Tuesday, touching 1.22 million. Based on the recent volume, Wyndham Destinations Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WYND shares recorded 89.66M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] stock could reach median target price of $37.00.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] stock additionally went down by -0.50% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 27.89% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WYND stock is set at -46.61% by far, with shares price recording returns by -51.93% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WYND shares showcased -49.25% decrease. WYND saw 53.13 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 13.74 compared to high within the same period of time.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [NYSE:WYND]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WYND an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.80, with the high estimate being $47.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] sitting at 20.10% and its Gross Margin at 52.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.50. These measurements indicate that Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.45. Its Return on Equity is -89.70%, and its Return on Assets is 6.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WYND financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 110.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 77.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] has 89.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.74 to 53.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 7.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.